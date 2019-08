Following requests from customers, MacLellan Rubber has successfully supplied EC1935:2004 moulded sheet in Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red.

The materials are then being converted into various sized seals for use in pipelines and production equipment.

The colour options were requested to enable full traceability and track usage across different sections of the Food Production plants.

MacLellan’s FoodSafe Rubber Sheeting is fully compliant to EC1935:2004, Nitrosamine Free, ADI Free, and BSA free.