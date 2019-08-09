Macpac helps Whitakers Chocolates divert from landfill with a detectable black plastic

Packaging manufacturers Macpac is setting the pace and the agenda or a new blend of rPET black plastic and helping shape the future towards a full circular economy.

Whitakers, based in Skipton, was looking to replace conventional black trays by introducing black rPET tray that was detectable, and so wouldn’t end up in landfill.

William Whitaker, Managing Director of Whitakers Chocolates, said: “The adoption of the new detectable black plastic in some of our portfolio will mean we now have added value recyclable packaging, enhancing our existing environmental values and placing us in pole position when it comes to recycling black plastic.”

“It’s a shining example of strategic buying, choosing packaging that is not simply greenwash, but a serious commercial decision to stop our confectionary packaging ending up in landfill.