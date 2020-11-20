MacRebur could spell green solution to UK’s CO2 emissions

MacRebur could play a major part in reducing the UK’s carbon emissions, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a £12bn plan for a net-zero transition by the year 2050.

Released on Tuesday 17th November, the plan details the UK’s intention to become a world-leader in lowering its carbon emissions, with an aim to reduce carbon dioxide production by 10MT over the next ten years.

A greener, low-carbon alternative to traditional road surfaces, MacRebur believes it could be the answer to helping eradicate large amounts of these emissions if used on the 4,000 miles of roads planned for across the country.

Processing waste plastics destined for landfill or incineration and adding them into asphalt for road construction, MacRebur roads extend and enhance the bitumen (fossil fuel) binder. By extending part of the bitumen in the mix, MacRebur products reduce fossil fuel usage, leading to a reduction in carbon footprint - with one tonne of MacRebur product offsetting 9.18kg of CO 2 emissions.

Toby McCartney, CEO of MacRebur, said: “The new ten-point plan released this week is a step forwards towards the UK becoming a driving force in reducing the world’s carbon emissions.

“As environmentalists first and foremost, here at MacRebur our passion for making a positive difference to the planet is what motivates us. We can be a part of the solution to reducing emissions across the country to meet the deadline for 2050.”