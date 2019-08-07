Magnum launches newly designed tubs made from recycled plastic packaging

Magnum has launched a range of newly designed tubs made from recycled plastic packaging.

According to Business Green this marks what parent company Unilever claims is the first use of recycled plastic within the ice cream industry.

The launch will see 600,000 tubs made from recycled polypropylene plastic go on sale in Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands.Three million more tubs will be rolled out globally next year.

The launch forms part of Unilever's global commitment to ensure at least 25 per cent of its plastic packaging comes from recycled content by 2025.

"Pleasure Seekers can now indulge in signature Magnum luxury with the knowledge that they can play a positive role in reducing the impact of plastics on the environment,” said Julien Barraux, vice president at Magnum.

"We are proud to be one of the world's first food brands to pioneer this ground-breaking technology."