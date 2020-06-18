Mainetti and Summit Systems partner to manufacture recyclable desk shields

Mainetti has joined forces with Summit Systems to manufacture a new, unique and fully recyclable desk shield, the Summit Defence Shield, to enable businesses to open with a solution that keeps customers and colleagues safe.

This new shield can be assembled in seconds, without the use of additional tools, and acts as an effective barrier between people, preventing the spread of germs.

The companies believe the new partnership will utilise Mainetti’s global network and mass production capabilities to produce these shields on an industrial scale, ensuring more businesses globally can access these unique shields.

The versatility of the product means it can be removed easily, rolled up to the size of an umbrella and stored for future use.

There are 4 specifications available, the front Desk Shield with a maximum length of 1800mm, the L-Shield and U-Shield, extending to 2600mm and the Service Shield which has a cut-out template designed for businesses that require additional contact with customers.

Mike Jordan, MD and Founder, Summit Systems, said: “There is much pressure for businesses and schools to start opening again, yet there are huge health and safety concerns. This shield alleviates this risk by creating a barrier to protect people from spreading germs through interactions. There’s nothing like it in the market – this will enable the UK economy to get back on its feet quickly and, most importantly, safely.”

Jim Hutchison, MD at Mainetti UK, added: We’re proud to be working with Summit Systems to introduce this new product and help businesses get back to work safely. The product is easy to assemble, fits a large range of desk and table sizes and can be made up in a number of different configurations to suit customers’ needs. There is a global need for this solution and Mainetti has the global footprint and reach to be able to bring the product to all markets that can benefit from it.”