MALO Clinic study shows indicates positive outcomes used PEEK-based dental prosthetics

Dental clinicians from the MALO Clinic in Lisbon have reported positive findings when Juvora, a PEEK polymer-based solution, replaces traditional metal and ceramic materials.

The findings were from a two-year follow-up study of dental restorations implemented according to the clinic’s All-on-4 concept, using Juvora full-arch implant supported prostheses on edentulous patients.

The results showed the use of the Juvora prosthetics resulted in low mechanical and biological complications compared to metal, a high rate of prosthetic and implant survival, low marginal bone loss, and less inflammation than with metal implants.

John Devine, Medical Business Director at Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, said: “Juvora prosthetics offer dental clinicians numerous advantages. Using the potential of CAD/CAM milling now enables PEEK-based solutions to be milled precisely and efficiently offering a new level of precision and efficiency in both design and implementation.”

“Helping to improve clinical outcomes with PEEK is Invibio’s goal, and we’re very excited to see the MALO Clinic clinical results at this time point.”

“Using PEEK in their All-on-4 procedure has meant a major improvement in the quality of life of edentulous patients, and this data reinforces the direct feedback we’re hearing from dentists. It also supports the growing interest in and adoption of Juvora patients.”