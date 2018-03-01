Mammut adds TPE/PA design by KRAIBURG TPE to avalanche locating devices

Swiss manufacturer of outdoor equipment, Mammut, has expanded its range of locating devices for rescuing winter sports enthusiasts buried in avalanches.

The range of devices now includes two Barryvox transceivers (transmitter/receiver) with optimised technical and construction characteristics, including a case seal and casing parts made of polyamide and a thermoplastic elastomer compound (TPE) using multi-component injection moulding.

The flexible TPE, a THERMOLAST K compound from KRAIBURG TPE contributes to the devices’ non-slip single-hand, glove handling and the soft component is used for the internal case seal.

Made of a TPE/PA compound construction, the case shell with its rear side elements is processed using multi-component injection moulding without additional bonding agents which optimises the handling of the new Barryvox device.

“The major criteria for choosing this thermoplastic elastomer for our new Barryvox transceivers were its mechanical properties, its good grip and, last but not least, its reliable adhesion to polyamide,” said Ilari Dammert, Senior Product and Project Manager for Avalanche Safety at the Mammut Sports Group.

“The TPE compound selected meets all of these requirements to a high standard and in particular features superb low-temperature flexibility, which is a must for devices used at temperatures down to –25 °C. In addition, we were impressed by KRAIBURG TPE’s excellent service in choosing and color-matching the material.”

New technology used in the Barryvox transceivers enhances precision and speed in locating skiers and ski-tourers who are buried in avalanches.