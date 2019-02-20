Masterbatch the star performer of the world plastics industry, finds AMI study

The masterbatch industry is showing strong growth on the back of growing polymer demand and its ability to replace alternative methods of polymer modifications, according to a report published by AMI Consulting.

The global masterbatch industry continues to outperform both GDP and polymer demand growth with all regions of the world and all product types benefitting from these trends.

The result will be a growth rate in excess of five per cent per annum for the medium term.

The reports quantifies masterbatch demand for each world region according to masterbatch type, as well as providing an analysis of the industry’s supply structure and up-to-date information on the end use application demand for each variety.

The market is intrinsically linked to the size, growth and relative maturity of demand for polymers around the world.

Therefore China, as the world’s largest consumer of polymer, is also the largest individual country market and in total Asia accounted for 46 per cent of global masterbatch demand in 2018, compared with 18 per cent in Europe and 26 per cent in the Americas.

The markets of Asia will continue to be the key drivers for the masterbatch industry going forward driven by the markets of China and India.