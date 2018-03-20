Matrix develops new roto material for higher temperatures and lighter weight applications

× Expand Matrix Revolve PA HIU’ can withstand operating temperatures of 140-150 °C and deliver significant potential weight savings

Matrix Polymers has developed a new material for use in the rotomoulding process that meets the increasingly demanding requirements of OEMs, particularly in the automotive sector.

Its new polyamide alloy, called ‘Revolve PA HIU’, can withstand operating temperatures of 140-150 °C and, at the same time, can deliver significant potential weight savings.

This material has also been designed so that it is easy to rotomould and does not require any complicated procedures, such as needing an inert atmosphere within the mould. Revolve PA HIU can be moulded on conventional rotomoulding equipment, with normal steel or aluminium moulds.

This development is part of an on-going program at Matrix Polymers aimed at inventing new materials for rotomoulders, that will expand the range of products that can be produced by the process and thereby help in the growth and continued success of the rotomoulding industry.