Maydencroft installs recycled boardwalk at nature reserve

Environmental services specialist Maydencroft has installed an experimental boardwalk at a nature reserve and fishing lake in Hertfordshire.

The boardwalk is made entirely of recycled plastics and has been developed by recycling industry pioneers in Germany.

The material, called Hanit, is processed from polyolefins and dyed brown to resemble timber, and developed by HAHN.

Sam Eagling Fernandez, Regional Manager of Maydencroft Environmental Services, said: “We have been using HAHN plastics for many years now and have formed a great working relationship with the whole team there.”

“Joining forces on various projects has enabled us to offer alternative, sustainable solutions to our clients. We’re very happy with the end result and we currently have similar projects in the pipeline with the Environment Agency and various local authorities.”