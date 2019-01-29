Meusburger releases new DLC flat guiding stock

Meusburger has announced the release of its new DLC flat guiding stock.

Due to the DLC coated surface the new E 3174 flat guiding stock from Meusburger guarantees optimal sliding properties and minimal wear.

Meusburger says the advantages of DLC coating are clear, longer service life and reduced maintenance.

With the radii already provided at the corners, the flat guiding stock can be fitted into milled pockets.

Due to identical fitting dimensions, the new E 3174 can be used to replace the existing self-lubricating flat guiding stock E 3176 where necessary.

To avoid sharp edges, a 15° chamfer is provided around the entire plate, which ensures a longer service life of the flat guiding stock, clean operation of the mould, and easy installation without rework.

The plates are available in dimensions from 25 x 63 mm up to 63 x 200 mm.