Meusburger releases new locking cylinder with compact design

Meusburger has launched its new E 7055 Locking cylinder.

The company says it offers a solution that eliminates the need for complex side locking of the slides. This simplifies the design with fewer components, saving space and time.

× Expand Meusburger

If a slide must be moved independently from the opening of the injection moulding machine, this is usually achieved with a hydraulic cylinder. For large injection moulded parts, the surface on the slide is often so large that a normal hydraulic cylinder cannot withstand the injection pressure.

In the design phase this is usually solved by adding a locking mechanism from the side.

Due to the additional space requirement, the mould may also become larger under certain circumstances and may have to be moved to a larger injection moulding machine.

The E 7055 Locking cylinder moves the slide directly. Due to the mechanical locking mechanism integrated directly in the cylinder, a compact cylinder can be used despite the large slide surface.

The position of the oil port is defined by the flange design and can be conveniently connected. The end position is monitored by the high-pressure resistant sensors.