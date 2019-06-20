Momentive’s aerospace silicones from Techsil offer low outgassing and thermal protection solutions

Momentive has published two new product selection guides for its aerospace silicone adhesive sealants.

They are Silicone RTV’s for Low Outgassing Applications, which are advanced silicones that deliver outstanding performance with minimal outgassing, and Silicone RTV’s Thermal Protection Systems, a broad range of advanced silicone RTV’s that can perform in the most extreme conditions.

For over 60 years Momentive has been heavily involved in the journey to space, providing the silicone in the boots on the first astronauts into space, and every US manned space flight since.

Momentive continues to develop innovative silicones for space applications, and Techsil is Momentive’s authorised UK distributor.