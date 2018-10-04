Mondi launches a pair of next-generation films developed for multilayer BIB products

The Mondi Styria plant in Austria, is launching a pair of next-generation films developed for multilayer BIB products used to package liquid food products and more.

Mondi has now determined it is possible to replace the usual 66- or 70-micron polyethylene film with a 50-micron film and are the first company to be able to support such a product.

Günter Leitner, Managing Director at Mondi Styria, said: “Downgauging in this manner results in the use of about 25 per cent less material while also reducing transport weight and hence the overall carbon footprint.”

× Expand Mondi Experts in barrier films for bag-in-box applications.

The company has also found a way to combine what is the industry-standard, two-ply film comprising a 70-micron polyethylene layer plus a 40-micron barrier layer into a mono-layer film that measures 90 microns thick, a reduction of nearly 20 per cent.

Leitner adds: “Mondi, once again, is the first and only supplier of technical BIB films able to offer this type of mono-layer product. Since this thinner film also yields more running metres per reel this leads to enhanced efficiency and productivity for our customers.”

This latest innovation eliminates a step from the converting process, allowing users to buy and store one type of film instead of two, simplifying the process.

Due to having to change out two reels instead of four, and having to change two reels less frequently, customers can benefit from reduced machine setup time.

Both new films are suitable for hot-fill (up to 85ºC) and cold-fill applications.