Mondi releases new, recyclable packaging film for fresh and processed food

Mondi, a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging solutions, has created a recyclable polypropylene film that is ideal for the thermoforming of flexible films for modified atmosphere packaging and vacuum packaging, which is known for its ability to extend the shelf life of products such as meat and cheese.

The new coextruded material includes a top and bottom web, with an internal barrier layer that comprises less than five per cent of the entire structure, meaning it qualifies as a mono-material construction and is fully recyclable in existing waste streams.

The previous multi-material construction rendered the previous packages unrecyclable and also resulted in a much higher carbon footprint as confirmed by life cycle analysis.

Günter Leitner, Managing Director of Mondi Styria, said: “We’re delighted to report that this innovative new film reduces the packages carbon footprint by 23 per cent compared to existing conventional structures.”

Thomas Kahl, Project Manager for EcoSolutions for Mondi Consumer Packaging, said: “Mondi’s view is that packaging should always be fit-for-purpose, paper where possible, plastic where possible, and sustainable by design.”

“The challenge with this project was to maintain the functionality that is key to such applications, including excellent oxygen and moisture barriers and high puncture resistance, while also enhancing the package’s recyclability. The latter factor was vital as Mondi continues to support the principles of a circular economy.”