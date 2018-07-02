Mondial Suoles iTen brand of shoe soles makes new strides in footwear comfort

Mondial Suole, Italian shoe sole manufacturer has launched iTen, its latest brand of shoe soles for a variety of walking conditions.

Powered by ENERLYTE Polyurethane (PU) Elastomer from Dow Chemical, the iTen range is designed for the active consumer, bringing lightweight, durable, high ‘energy-return’ and soft-touch soles to the athleisure market.

The use of ENERLYTE, a water-blown PU soling system, also ensures these soles are environment friendly.

Gianfranco Doria, CEO Mondial Suole, said: “iTen is the result of major investments in R&D, human resources and equipment, as well as the result of the constant collaboration with Dow, historical partner of the Mondial group.”

Akil Sahiwala, Marketing Manager in Footwear, Dow Polyurethanes, said: “The composition and morphology of ENERLYTE enables customers like Mondial Suole to develop soling systems that adeptly combine comfort and performance for the growing market of athleisure consumers. iTen is a great example of this.”