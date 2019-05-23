Murfitts provides Barcelona with training ground pitch refurbishment

FC Barcelona has been the beneficiary of a PRO-gran training ground pitch refurbishment from Murfitts Industries.

Barcelona employed specialists to research alternative artificial pitch infills for its Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground, with the Barcelona medical team being part of the testing team to ensure the infill met the requirements for player safety.

Due to PRO-gran being REACH compliant as a consumer product, the team decided no other infill came close to PRO-gran for safety and performance.

Mark Murfitt, Managing Director of Murfitts Industries, said: “FC Barcelona are well-renowned for producing high-quality football, so it’s only fitting that they build a high-performance pitch which takes into consideration the safety of players.”