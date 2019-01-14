Nat-2 launches vegan sneakers made from recycled plastics bottles and real meadow hayfield

Nat-2, a German sustainable luxury footwear company, has released its latest pair of vegan shoes, made from real hayfield grass and recycled plastic bottles.

Developed in Germany and Austria and then handmade in Italy, the 100 per cent vegan, unisex sneaker’s uppers are made from real sustainable recycled hay, grass and flowers which cover up to 50 per cent of the shoe’s surface, depending on each style.

The sections that appear to be suede or Nappa leather are made from recycled PET bottles and the insole of the shoe is soft-padded anti-bacterial real cork.

× Expand Nat-2 Nat-2 Hayfield Almwiese line

In 2018, the company released vegan sneakers made from plant-based mushroom leather and recycled plastic water bottles.

Nat-2’s new vegan collection can be viewed at the sustainable innovation and fashion hub in Berlin on January 19.