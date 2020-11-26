Neste develops 100% renewable and recycled raw material for plastics and chemicals production

Neste is launching a new product, Neste RE, a 100% renewable and recycled raw material for plastics and chemicals production.

It is a product for tackling climate change through reducing the need to use virgin fossil resources, while it also provides a new solution to the end-of-life related challenges the polymers and chemicals industries are facing today.

Neste RE is both renewable and recycled: the product’s renewable components can be produced from waste and residue oils and fats and sustainably-produced vegetable oils. The recycled component is produced from chemically-recycled plastic waste that cannot be recycled mechanically, such as coloured, multilayer or multi material packaging.

Neste RE makes it possible to use bio-based waste and residues and waste plastic in the manufacture of high-quality products from sports gear to toys, even in sensitive applications such as high-performing medical equipment.

"We need to take drastic action to achieve the necessary change towards a circular economy in materials. With Neste RE, we combine the best of renewable and recycled materials, to serve as a sustainable feedstock alternative for the polymers and chemicals sectors. This new product provides a new solution for the industry to close the circle of material flows. Neste RE is available globally, and together with like-minded partners, we can use Neste RE as a tool to change and revolutionize plastics,” says Lars Börger, Vice President of Renewable Polymers & Chemicals at Neste.