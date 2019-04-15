New ‘Hero’ Plaswood furniture range offers style, function and sustainability for all seasons

Plaswood has launched a range of picnic tables called “Hero’ that twins style with sustainability to help transform external spaces with elegant but durable statement furniture.

The new, lighter weight range of Plaswood tables is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and boasts a unique new design that allows for easier assembly with a semi-fabricated option.

The new range reduces manufacturing offcuts waste by 90 per cent, making the furniture even more sustainable whilst providing landscape professionals. Local authority specifiers, garden centres, builder’s merchant buyers and outdoor hospitality managers with a product that is re-made with the environment in mind.

Katherine Lorek-Wallace, General Manager at Plaswood, said: “A key objective of the Hero range was to increase the product’s environmental credentials by minimising waste and reducing product weight for a user-friendly assembly process, and we succeeded.”

“Our innovative approach allowed us to develop a new range of picnic tables that offer a 15 per cent weight saving on a standard A frame table and 40 per cent on the round table design.”

“This makes the process more efficient from the manufacturing point of view and gives a welcoming quality to customers looking to enhance their outdoor space with a maintenance free, stylish furniture piece with strong environmental credentials.”