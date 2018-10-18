New Chem-Trend Ultra Purge C6090 offers customers solutions for PC and PMMA

Chem-Trend has released Chem-Trend Ultra Purge C6090, a new, cutting-edge thermoplastics purging compound product.

Ultra Purge C6090 is a complete purge compound solution for polycarbonates and acrylics.

This product allows for a smooth transition between the PC processing temperature from 280°C to 320°C (536°F to 608°F) and of PMMA from 190°C to 270°C (374°F to 518°F).

It prevents issues related to either freezing PC at PMMA processing temperatures or burning PMMA at PC processing temperatures with the consequence of black specks.

Primarily it will be used in the manufacturing process of automotive headlamp and rear-lamp lenses.

“For customers using one machine to manufacture both headlamp and rear-lamp lenses, this product allows for one complete purging agent,” said Antje Scholl, Business Development Director, Thermoplastics, Chem-Trend.

“Ultra Purge C6090 can greatly improve the quality of final products, and will contribute to overall waste reduction. Plus, the need for one purging compound versus two will improve process efficiencies and upstream resources.”