New commercial strategy for Windform composite materials

CRP Technology has reformed its commercial policy, as Windform composite materials will no longer be sold to service bureaus for the toll-manufacture of 3D printing components.

Windform composite materials will continue to be available and on sale for companies that directly produce their own components, with the usual reliable support of CRP Technology for installation and assistance.

CRP Technology and CRP USA will continue to offer 3D printing service producing parts and components in Windform.

The increase in production capacity both in Europe and in the United States will guarantee each customer the volumes necessary to satisfy any request from all over the world, in compliance with the high standards of service and quality that has always been a distinctive element of CRP Technology and CRP USA’s activities.