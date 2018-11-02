New cutting-edge polymer in development by The University of Nottingham

Inspired by nature, the University of Nottingham is developing a new cutting-edge material, which can regulate its own temperature.

The research has used a network of multiple micro-channels with active flowing fluids (fluidics).

To manage its own temperature in relation to its environment, the material is enhanced with precise control measures that can switch conductive states.

This kind of heat flow management could also prove invaluable in space flight where high solar loads can cause thermal stresses on the structural integrity of space capsules.

Cutting-edge material that can help space capsules withstand atmospheric forces

This thermal energy could be removed from the re-circulated fluid system to be stored in a reservoir tank on board the capsule and once captured, be converted into electrical energy or to heat water for use by the crew.

The experimental side of this research is laboratory-based and has been developed in collaboration with UK Government research institute: Scientific Research Facilities Council (SRFC).

“This bio-inspired engineering approach advances the structural assembly of polymers for use in advanced materials. Nature uses fluidics to regulate and manage temperature in mammals and in plants to absorb solar radiation though photosynthesis and this research used a leaf-like model to mimic this function in the polymer,” said Dr Mark Alston, Lead Author & Assistant Professor in Environmental Design, from the Faculty of Engineering.

“This approach will result in an advanced material that can absorb high solar radiation, as the human body can do, to cool itself autonomously whatever the environment it is placed in.”