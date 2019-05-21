New fitting in use for ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography systems made from Victrex PAEK polymer

VICI AG International, a leading manufacturer of valves and fittings for analytical, biomedical and biocompatible precision instruments, is the first company to offer a new one-piece fitting using Victrex PAEK high-performance polymer.

According to VICI, the cost-effective injection moulded Victrex HT fitting can withstand the high pressures inherent in liquid chromatography systems and is capable of withstanding pressures of up to 1000bar, enabling more flexibility and easier handling.

The pressures required in liquid chromatography have been rising steadily for over five years, given that the particles of the separation materials now frequently have a grain size of two micrometres or less.

Consequently, substances within mixtures can be separated more quickly, with identical efficiency.

To satisfy these demands, VICI has introduced a new one-piece fitting made from Victrex HT high-performance polymer, capable of withstanding pressures when tightened by hand of up to 500bar.

By comparison, 350bar was the limit for conventional PEEK fittings.

The greater strength of Victrex HT polymer compared to unreinforced PEEK prevents the fitting from breaking apart when it is being tightened, since the carbon fibres are aligned in parallel by the injection process, and this extra strength extends the service life of the fitting and allows several cycles of tightening and loosening of the fitting.

Dr Andre Hütz, Product Manager at VICI AG International, said: “Assisted by Victrex and its material and processing expertise, we have developed and commercialised a new product in this segment to offer users greater flexibility, reusability, and above all easier handling compared to steel screw fittings.”

“Also, being manufactured by injection moulding, it is favourable in cost terms too. We have performed tests showing that, when tightened by hand, the new Vitrex HT fittings can be used at 500bar and above.”

When tightened with a tool, they can also be reused at least three times after first use at a test pressure of 950bar.