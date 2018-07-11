New patent for the market’s only PVCu granted to Colour Tone

Colour Tone has been granted a new patent for formulation improvements made to the market’s only PVCu polymer specific colouring system, Vynacol.

Supporting both granular and prill format favoured by dry-blend processors, the patent covers the refinements made to the formulation technology for this masterbatch.

Originally developed to solve compatibility and processing problems found when adding colour concentrates to PVCu, the Vynacol colouring system employs innovative technology.

× Expand Vynacol in granule and prill form

Suitable for injection moulding, extrusion and blow moulding, processors can benefit from reduced stock of coloured compounds, reduced cost and greater production flexibility by self-colouring

Vynacol can be formulated to meet international standards for food, toy, packaging, automotive and electrical products.

Prior to Vynacol, colour was added to PVCu by using liquid colours, wax dispersions, universal and flexible PVC based masterbatches, these systems often presented processing difficulties that could lead to application failures.

“Since Vynacol’s launch in 2000, advances have been made in raw materials and demand for smaller granules also emerged. In response we developed the prill format that meant changes to our formulation technology to support the different processing required,” said Tony Gaukroger, Director at Colour Tone.

“This improved masterbatch is available in both formats for ease of mixing and homogenisation. It also offers significantly improved melt rheology control for consistent processing of more highly loaded formulations, which together ensures a high quality PVCu product.”