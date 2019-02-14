New PET containers from RPC Promens provide enhanced handling solution

RPC Promens has released new 20 and 25 litre PET containers, providing an enhanced handling solution for a wide range of industrial products, combining effective product protection with notable sustainability benefits.

Already proven in Europe, the containers are now being introduced into the UK market following major investment by RPC Promens at its Deeside facility.

They are UN Packaging Group II, SG 1.7 and SG 1.8 approved for the carriage of hazardous goods, and are strong enough to withstand the rigours of the distribution process with no additional outer pack.

Their ergonomic design makes them light and easy to handle and a central neck provides easy pouring with no glugging.

The containers are around 50 per cent lighter than other large plastic containers and have been designed to provide maximum pallet utilisation, offering improved transportation efficiencies that deliver a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

In addition, barrier PET is fully recyclable, meaning the containers have the potential to be used in second-life applications as part of circular economy principles.

Tom Highton, RPC Promens’ Business Development Manager, said: “This is an exciting development for industrial packaging in the UK.”