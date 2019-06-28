New Pevalen Pro plasticiser gives flexible PVC and environmental boost

Perstorp, the global leader in pro-environment polyols, is launching a new renewable polyol ester plasticiser, Pevalen Pro.

It will make flexible PVC and even more attractive choice of plastic, based on a significantly lower carbon footprint versus competing materials and technologies.

Pevalen Pro not only gives PVC an environmental boost as a renewable true non-phthalate plasticiser, but also provides superior performance properties.

Jenny Klevâs, Perstorp Global Marketing and Product Manager for the polyol ester plasticiser platform, said: “Brand owners and consumers are searching for new plastics and materials with a sustainable profile and low carbon footprint.”

“We believe that flexible PVC with Pevalen Pro is the perfect combination as it offers precisely what they are looking for, that being a high-performance with a significantly better environmental footprint.”