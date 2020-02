The Bank of England has announced the new polymer £20 note has entered circulation.

The new £20 it the most secure Bank of England banknote yet, and features a picture of artist JMW Turner.

Sarah John, Chief Cashier of the Bank of England, said: “Moving the £20 note to polymer marks a major step forward in our fight against counterfeiting.”

“I am very grateful to everyone across the cash industry who has made this transition possible and I hope the public enjoy using their new Turner £20s.”