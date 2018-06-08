New research project to upgrade pyrolysis oil from tyres

A research project run by RISE, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Ragn-Sells and support from Vinnova, is investigating the possibility of producing pyrolysis oil from worn out tyres.

The aim of the ongoing project is to evaluate three different approaches for upgrading pyrolysis oil from tyres to more high-quality products, with the focus on co-upgrading to fuels together with fossil raw materials in refinery processes.

At the Scandinavian Enviro Systems’ recycling plant in Åsensbruk, discarded tyres are recovered in a pyrolysis process, where carbon black, pyrolysis oil, steel and gas are obtained as products.

Ragn-Sells has the task of collecting and recycling discarded tyres in Sweden, and today the tyres are used for energy content, making granules used as fillings and in artificial turf.

The tyres have the potential for higher value recycling than direct combustion and due to its similarities, the pyrolysis oil has the potential to replace fossil fuels and could be used in the production of transportation fuels.

The pyrolysis oil from Scandinavian Enviro Systems consists of 48 percent of bio-oil and the natural rubber in the tyre also makes the pyrolysis oil partially bio based.

Linda Sandström, Project Manager, said: “Our initial results are promising, and we hope and believe that the project will contribute to a sustainable tyre recovery, which utilises the valuable components of the tyres, while reducing fossil fuel consumption.”