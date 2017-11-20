New round of funding available for feasibility studies in development of composites

× Expand Composites THE EPSRC has called for feasibility studies

The EPSRC Future Composites Manufacturing Research Hub (The Hub) has released its second call for feasibility studies.

The Hub has grant funding available for or up to two short-term (up to 6 months) projects to conduct research in the areas of Recycling and Waste Reduction or Microwave Processing.

Within Recycling, proposals may focus on demonstrating a manufacturing methodology with the potential to produce structural components from recyclates at industrial production rates, or reducing the amount of in-process waste by developing more efficient processes to reduce the consumption of virgin fibre.

Within Microwave Processing proposals should focus on reducing cycle time, cost and energy.

The Hub is looking for proposals for studies that will investigate ambitious and challenging ideas seeking to create a step-change in composite manufacturing.

They are the primary mechanism for new partners to engage with the Hub and may lead to longer-term Core Projects if feasibility is demonstrated. Alternatively, support is available through the Hub’s Strategic Development Committee to secure further external funding to develop the technology readiness.

The EPSRC Future Composites Manufacturing Research Hub was launched in January 2017 and is a £10.3m investment to expand the national research effort towards delivering a step change in the production of polymer matrix composites, whilst training the next generation of composite engineers.

The Hub is led by the University of Nottingham and the University of Bristol and initially included four other Spokes: Imperial College London, Cranfield University, the University of Manchester and the University of Southampton.

Earlier this year, following a call for Feasibility Studies in May, six new projects were funded, introducing three new Spoke members to the Hub: the University of Cambridge, the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow.

The closing date for submissions is 30th November 2017 with the grants announced on 22nd December.

For more information about the call, as well as how to submit a proposal, visit https://www.epsrc.ac.uk/funding/calls/fcmrfeasibilitystudiescall2/.