New Samsonite suitcase range made from recycled plastic waste

LyondellBasell, Suez, and Samsonite have announced the “Green Grey’ edition of S’Cure ECO, a new suitcase collection made from recycled plastic waste.

LyondellBasell and Suez, through the recycling joint venture Quality Circular Polymers, converted post-consumer plastic such as packaging into a high-quality polypropylene.

Samsonite then used this recycled plastic to create the outer shell of its new limited-edition suitcase collection.

Richard Roudeix, LyondellBasell Senior Vice President of Olefins and Polyolefins for Europe, Asia and International, said: “One of the keys to addressing the challenge of plastic waste is identifying new, innovative uses for used plastics.”

“Samsonite’s unique, innovative application is a perfect use for our recycled material because it ensures used plastic does not end in the environment while providing travellers with a durable, lasting product. This is a win-win.”

Christine Riley Miller, Global Director of Sustainability for Samsonite, said: “We are continuously looking for new ways to reduce our environmental footprint across our operations.”

“Of course, the research of new sustainable materials plays a key role as it allows us to combine our thirst for innovation with our commitment to sustainability. We are committed to seeking opportunities to maximise the use of recycled and recyclable materials in our products in order to pass on a better world for generations to come.”

Jean-Marc Boursier, Senior Executive Vice President of Suez, said: “Our solutions cover the whole value chain to produce secondary raw materials and satisfy the highest standards, from industries to consumers.”

“We welcome Samsonite’s initiative, developing the circular economy with a sustainable and reliable product.”