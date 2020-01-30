New Ultradur grade by BASF improves the properties of PVC-window profiles

BASF has developed an Ultradur (Ultradur B4040 G11 HMG HP green 75074) that can be used for co-extrusion with PVC and is now available with a significantly improved property profile.

With this new Ultradur grade, PVC window profiles can be mechanically stiffened in the co-extrusion process.

Compared with steel stiffening, the profile is lighter and can be produced at lower cost without compromising on stability and with improved insulation. Slimmer geometries are also potentially possible.

Application example of Ultradur (green) in a PVC window profile, produced in co-extrusion process.

The BASF Ultradur plastic is put to use in numerous industrial applications for high-grade and heavy-duty technical components. This special development of an Ultradur blend reinforced with 55 percent glass fibres benefits profile manufacturers and window manufacturers in numerous ways.

And the good news for all profilers: the melt temperature has been lowered again significantly, thus further simplifying the co-extrusion process with polymers such as PVC, as the melting point is very close to the processing temperature of PVC.

Ultradur possesses high stiffness and binds with PVC. Suitably positioned, it can replace a conventional steel stiffener in the profile.

There are fixed recycling rates for PVC window profiles in many countries. Hybrid profiles of PVC and BASF’s new Ultradur can be separated and recovered at standard recycling facilities. The window manufacturer profine is currently modifying its recycling facilities so that the two materials can be separated and concentrated and used in new profiles. In the future production waste and scrap from partnering window manufacturers can be reprocessed.