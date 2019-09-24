New WFO partnership transfers fishing gear into freezer bags

Waste Free Oceans has announced a new partnership a frozen food market brand in Belgium, Iglo.

For this partnership, discarded and obsolete fishing gear recycled by the Danish cleantech company, Plastix, have been transformed into freezer bags by Papier-Mettler, the European paper and plastic service packaging.

Iglo offers the bags as prizes through an activation campaign, in-store, on air and online. The brand has already been engaged for more than 20 years on the topic of sustainable fishing and wants to keep on engaging concretely with consumers on ocean sustainability.

By building the bridge between companies and its network of recyclers and converters, WFO enables them to create innovative products that meet standards of quality and safety.

The goal is to raise awareness on the importance of protecting our planet and making plastics more circular is part of the solution.

This is also a priority for the EU, who launched the Circular Plastics Alliance to promote voluntary actions and commitments for more recycled plastics.

As public awareness is increasing, WFO is confident in its capacity to continue providing concrete solutions at source while acting on prevention and remediation actions involving a large range of stakeholders.