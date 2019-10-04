Nick Mulvey releases vinyl record made entirely from plastic ocean waste

Nick Mulvey has collaborated with a brewer in Cornwall called Sharp’s Brewery to release a vinyl record made from plastic ocean waste to produce his latest single, In the Anthropocene

Produced from random ocean waste, each record is unique and only 105 singles have been made.

The music also has an environmental theme, discussing our responsibility for the world we live in.

Digital Music News reported Mulvey believes we are living in a time of “urgent global crisis” and this is making us re-examine who we are and the world around us.

Furthermore, James Nicholls, who works for Sharp’s, insists that the Atlantic Ocean is the inspiration for everything that their company does. He further noted that Mulvey is “turning the tables on the music industry” by making a record from ocean-produced vinyl.

Proceeds from the recording will be directed to Surfers Against Sewage.