Nordmann extends its additives portfolio to include antioxidants and UV stabilizers

Under the brand name NORANTOX, Nordmann now offers its own product range of antioxidants and UV stabilisers for applications in plastics, coatings, construction and elastomers.

The products are available for purchase throughout Europe.

Antioxidants and photoprotective agents are among the most frequently used additives in the plastics industry.

Nordmann says without these additives, advanced applications would be unable to perform under harsh environmental conditions.

Both during processing and across the lifetime of finished products, they are used to prevent molecular degradation and to inhibit or slow the rate of oxidation in plastics.

Nordmann already offers its customers an extensive product portfolio of plastic additives (including flame retardants such as the NORD-MIN range, rheology modifiers, impact modifiers and pigments) and intends to further develop its portfolio for this important and growing market. For this reason, Nordmann has launched its own product line of NORANTOX antioxidants and UV stabilizers. All NORANTOX products have been registered with REACH and are available to customers throughout Europe, targeting applications in the plastics, coatings, construction and elastomer industries.