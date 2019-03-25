Nordson’s BKG FlexDisc provides greater filtration area

Nordson Corporation has launched its innovative FlexDisc filter for piston-activated screen changers.

The company says it substantially enlarges available filtration area without the need to increase machine size, enabling processors and recyclers to achieve finer filtration, higher throughputs, longer filter service life, and reduced specific backflush volume.

Nordson Corporation recommends the BKG FlexDisc for increasing productivity and enhancing quality in bottle-to-bottle PET recycling, PET fibre recycling, and battery separator film applications.

The function of the hydraulic pistons, with which many BKG screen changers are equipped, is to insert screen cavities into the melt stream for filtration and to remove them for cleaning or replacement.

In systems where FlexDiscs are used, each cavity contains a filter stack comprised of two to four FlexDiscs, depending on machine size.

× Expand Nordson Corporation BKG FlexDisc

Each FlexDisc is equipped with two Nordson screen packs. As a result, there is two to 4.5 times more filtration area available for each cavity with the new FlexDisc than with conventional standard round screens.

Screen changers equipped with Nordson’s backflush technology include the BKG V-Type 3G and BKG HiCon K-SWE-4K-75/RS.

The structural integrity of the FlexDisc design enables it to withstand pressure differentials up to 130 bar (1,900 psi) during the backflush procedure.

Christian Schröder, Global Product Manager at Nordson, said: “The substantially increased filtration efficiency of the FlexDisc can enable the processor or recycler to save on investment cost by purchasing a smaller machine without sacrificing throughput. There are also significant operational savings possible with the reduction of specific backflush volume.”