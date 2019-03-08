Nouryon completes colloidal silica expansion in Sweden

Nouryon has raised production capacity for surface-modified colloidal silica at its Bohus site in Sweden.

The €4 million expansion primarily adds capacity for the company’s Levasil CC-branded product line, which supports customers in the paints and coatings market in their switch from solvent-based to more sustainable water-based coatings.

joserpizarro - Fotolia Painters painting an old building, Spain

Colloidal silica is a versatile product which enhances and improves key functionalities of a variety of products and manufacturing processes, including industrial and architectural coatings.

Patrick Wilhelm, Director for Levasil Colloidal Silica at Nouryon, said: “Levasil CC allows coatings to comply with and stay ahead of regulations while offering benefits such as a more attractive look, better durability, and smoother surfaces. This expansion will help us to meet growing demand and anticipate future growth as we continue to research and develop new applications.”

Niek Stapel, Managing Director for Pulp and Performance Chemicals at Nouryon, said: “This is a significant investment. It reflects our commitment to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs, grow with them, and enable them to make more sustainable products.”