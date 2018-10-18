Nouryon launches DCHP-free peroxide formulation for composite applications

Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals) has introduced a new dibenzoyl peroxide (BPO) formulation, Perkadox GB-50, to customers in the composites market.

GB-50 will replace Perkadox CH-50, a peroxide that is desensitised with dicyclohexyl phthalate (DCHP), which the European Union recently reclassified as a category 1B Reproductive Toxin.

Perkadox GB-50 will be the only DCHP-free form of dry BPO available, and will replace Perkadox CH-50 as the go-to curing agent for the markets it serves.

The formulation can be used as a curing agent for road markings, flooring, elastomeric roof coatings, adhesives, chemical anchors and other composites and will be available in the first half of 2019.

Currently, Nouryon is expanding capacity at its site in Los Reyes, Mexico to produce GB-50 and will be able to ship the product all over the world.

The expansion is expected to be completed in May 2019.

Ross Opsahl, Polymer Chemistry Business Development Manager, said: “With Perkadox GB-50, we have created a DCHP-free alternative. Following testing in our RD&I labs and by select customers around the world, we have determined that it maintains the same performance level as its CH-50 predecessor.”

The new product is phlegmatized with ethylene glycol dibenzoate (EGDB).