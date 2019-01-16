Nouryon signs deal with Itaconix for bio-based polymers for the detergents market

Nouryon will expand its offering to customers in the detergents market thanks to a supply agreement with bio-based polymers maker Itaconix.

Under the agreement, Itaconix will produce and supply polymers with chelating properties that Nouryon will market to customers in household, institutional, and industrial detergent and cleaning applications.

× Expand Peter Kuijpers, General Manager for Chelates and Micronutrients at Nouryon

Alongside this, the companies will work together to transition many of Itaconix’s current detergent customers to Nouryon.

Peter Kuijpers, General Manager for Chelates and Micronutrients at Nouryon, said: “We are excited to expand the bio-based solutions we deliver to our customers by adding Itaconix’s proprietary polymers to our industry-leading product offering in detergents. These polymers will generate new opportunities for our customers in key detergent applications, enabling greener formulations without compromises on technical performance. The new range of polymers strengthens Nouryon’s position as a leader in the chelates industry. Establishing this unique position is of strategic importance and underlines our commitment to sustainable growth.”

Peter Nieuwenhuizen, Chief Technology Officer at Nouryon, said: “We are pleased to complete the first supply agreement under our collaboration with Itaconix around its novel itaconic acid polymer platform. We firmly believe in the power and potential of collaborative innovation. By partnering, we create even greater innovation opportunities to offer our customers.”

John R. Shaw, CEO of Itaconix, said: “I am excited that our joint work with Nouryon over the last year has created this global opportunity for our polymers.”