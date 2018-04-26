OGM’s hybrid technology reduces injection mould tooling lead-times by 50 per cent

OGM, a UK injection moulding specialist, has launched its new hybrid technology to reduce the lead-time for producing mould tooling by up to 50 per cent.

The new Rapid Production Mould Tools (RPMT) service is based on the combination of conventional subtractive machining and the latest additive manufacturing processes.

Using standard modular tool components, such as bolsters, blank inserts and ejector sets, the hybrid RPMT technology can reduce lead times to between four and six weeks.

The components are then CNC machined and drilled to create a substructure with the appropriate cooling channels and fixtures to match the characteristics of each injection moulding machine.

OGM then uses an advanced direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) system, to build custom designed mould inserts onto the standard tool base.

The DMLS technology incorporates an automatic milling capability for fine finishing of each design, sintered layer by layer, complex mould shapes can be built and finished in a few hours.

To create tool sets capable of withstanding extended use, the process can be carried out using a variety of materials, including steel, stainless steel and Inconel.

Paul Wightman, Managing Director of OGM, explained: “By taking this hybrid approach to the challenge of mould tool production, we are able to help customers compress lead times and produce a new generation of high quality, complex inserts that give them increased design freedom.”