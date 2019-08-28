Omega Plastics Group collaborates with Kaelo to produce a more accessible wine cooler

Omega Plastics Group have been working with Kaelo, an integrated wine cooler manufacturer, to help produce a more accessible product to a wider audience.

Kaelo uses a patented dry-cooling system, previously only used by innovators in the medical sector and the military, to maintain the temperature of a bottle of wine once opened to within 1-2 degrees of its original temperature.

Kevin Jabou, inventor and entrepreneur, said: “Having enjoyed great success so far across the residential, commercial and marine markets, the business has grown organically over time and we now have customers across the globe, but I had a vision to make the product more accessible, so that eventually the Kaelo would become a must-have item in every modern kitchen ."

“Being new to the world of plastics, we needed to work with a company who knew the process inside out, who could guide Kaelo through it from start to finish. Omega Plastics Group has worked with businesses of all shapes and sizes and the team’s knowledge of the moulding and tooling aspects of the process is fantastic.

× Expand A fully assembled and installed Kaelo

Iain Lyon, Project Manager at Omega Plastics, explained:

“Both teams at Omega Plastics and Kaelo worked closely throughout the manufacturing process to identify improvements and refinements that made the product more accessible to mass markets without compromising on the quality and design.”

“All this made for a great working relationship with mutual respect which inevitably enabled us to deliver the products to a high quality, on time and in budget.”