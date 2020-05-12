Packaging firm and Biomaster create innovative protective visor

The Wilkins Group, which specialises in the printing of folding cartons and packaging for a wide variety of industries and brands worldwide, has been working around the clock to create face protectors, which can be rolled out at a rate of thousands every week.

Containing Biomaster antimicrobial coating, the shield/visor has an adjustable universal one size fits all strap that locates around the back of the head.

Biomaster inhibits the growth of bacteria on treated surfaces 24/7 and is effective against most types of harmful bacteria.

Justin Wilkins, sales and marketing director, explains: “Our team were approached by the Trentside Medical Group in Netherfield to see if we could help them with masks or visors.”

“After the initial enquiries, the team set to work to initially source the polyester, high quality cardboard from sustainable sources and Biomaster antimicrobial varnish material required to turn the protectors around. Within a few hours, the team had produced a design, which medical staff at the local surgery were impressed with.”

Justin added: “We are so proud of all our staff here at The Wilkins Group, who have pulled together through what is a very difficult time for everyone. We are all working tirelessly to keep our customers supplied with food packaging products, and also to do it safely.”

“These new face protectors will be issued to all of our own staff, as well as helping not only our customers protect their employees but the fantastic NHS staff.”