Packaging specialist Faerch at the forefront of replacing carbon black trays in the UK

Faerch has announced the introduction of a new product family that aims to replace all carbon black-based colours of CPET Ready Meal packaging in the UK within 36 months.

The new product family contains 80 per cent post-consumer recycled mixed-colour PET, is NIR detectable by the UK’s existing recycling infrastructure, and possesses the proven benefits of CPET.

The new product line has no extra colour added to the recycled input material, resulting in a natural colour with slightly varying shades.

Detectability of the trays is guaranteed, as the material has successfully passed through NIR detection in its prior life as a bottle or tray.

Lars Gade Hansen, CEO of Faerch Group, said: “We very much appreciate the increased awareness for responsible packaging in the UK, which is vital for its future. It enables us to provide innovative solutions to forward thinking retailers while we all continue to benefit from the superior properties of our CPET solutions, in particular on food safety and low carbon footprint.”