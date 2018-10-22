Palagan launches next generation shrink pallet covers

Palagan, UK manufacturer of customised high-performance polythene packaging, has announced the launch of higher strength, thinner shrink pallet covers for British industrial manufactures and processors.

As part of their innovation plan, Palagan have been working with a new generation of polymers to develop a film that speeds up the shrinking process whilst increasing product strength.

As well as packaging faster, processors will improve their energy efficiency by reducing heat gun gas consumption.

To enable the shrink pallet film to be sealed more efficiently, Palagan has also invested £1.2million in conversion equipment and all Palagan pallet covers are fully recyclable.

The aim of this new equipment is to continue to meet the growing demand from British manufacturers and processors to use more environmentally efficient materials and help reduce overall packaging use.