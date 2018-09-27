PAXMAN launch latest silicone Scalp Cooling System

PAXMAN has launched the latest model of its silicone PAXMAN Scalp Cooling System (PSCS).

The front cover of the scalp cooling machine has been injection moulded rather than RIM moulded, to improve the overall aesthetics of the system.

These changes incorporate the latest research, product design and testing carried out by the University of Huddersfield and follows the recent re-design of the silicone cooling cap, which was introduced to ensure the cap fitted patients’ heads more effectively.

The improved simplicity of the new generation of PAXMAN Scalp Cooling employs an interactive user interface and touchscreen ensuring ease of use for clinical staff.

Maintaining coolant levels is also simplified by a visual warning system display and an easy-to-use self-drain coolant refill bag.

× Expand PAXMAN

The new control pump manages the speed and coolant flow, improving the consistency of treatment.

Following extensive research by academics into UK head sizes, the latest 3D printing technology has been used to produce the optimum head shape.

Richard Paxman, CEO, explained: “Over the years we have invested heavily in new R&D, funding multi-disciplinary research groups and conducting clinical trials to help improve the efficiency of scalp cooling.”

Following its launch in the US this updated model will be rolled out to the UK and the rest of world markets.