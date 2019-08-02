Pepsi, Danone, and Nestle plan to sell water in recyclable plastic bottles made from lumber scraps

A technology start-up based in Ontario is using sawdust to attempt to answer the world’s plastic pollution problem.

Origin Materials is looking to pay sawmills for their scraps left over in the process of turning logs to lumber, which it will use to make recyclable bottles that remove carbon-dioxide due to them being from sustainably sourced wood waste.

Nestle, Danone, and Pepsi plan to sell water in Origin’s recyclable plant-based in early 2022.

Origin’s plant is expected to be opened and running at the end of 2020, with a starting capacity of 300 million bottles a year.

John Bissell, founder of Origin Materials, said: “Consumers are caring about plastic in a way that they haven’t in a long time, maybe ever. Everyday things like bottles and clothing can now become carbon negative, but remain otherwise functionally identical.”

