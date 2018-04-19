Persil packs take in 10pc regrind

Henkel, the owner of detergent maker Persil, has worked with its packaging provider Mondi to use ten per cent regranulate in the flexible Megaperl packs.

The ‘quadro seal bag’, a flexible white laminate pack, uses thirty per cent polyethylene reclaimed from Mondi’s German factory in Halle, Eastern Westphalia.

Timo Müller, Mondi’s Key Account Manager for Henkel, said: “Our aim is to achieve half level of regranulate in the full structure - this project has been made possible by the advanced resin reclamation technology in place at Mondi’s Halle plant, which allows the firm to collect and separate not only transparent and white materials, but also those that do not contain a slip agent. This helps to enable the use of regrind in the laminate without negatively impacting its material specifications and product mechanical properties.”

Virgin resins are replaced with regrind material and the product’s end-of-life recycling process is simplified as the OPP/PE laminate structure consists entirely of polyolefin materials.

Thorsten Leopold, Head of International Packaging Development Home Care, Henkel, said: “Our packaging developers work constantly to design smart packaging that uses the least amount of material possible, is recyclable and incorporates more recycled material. Mondi provides us with valuable technological expertise to implement a more sustainable solution for some of our laundry and home care product packaging.”