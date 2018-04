Perspex has announced it will support the RHS Chelsea Garden show by constructing a unique sculpture.

The figure will be constructed from layers of Perspex Transparent Blue acrylic, which will be 12 feet high and weigh seven tonnes.

The company will use cutting edge technology to create the sculpture, working in close collaboration with creative construction company, Stage One.

Perspex says it can’t wait to see the garden in all its glory, at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, 22nd-26th May 2018.