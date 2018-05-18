Perspex releases a ‘royal flush’

Perspex Brand* has released its Royals product range, ahead of the British Royal wedding.

The palette is set to inspire creators by offering a Royal Flush of six majestic colours, with an aim to feed designers’ imagination.

With a luxury silk texture and metallic shimmer effect, the Perspex Royals colour collection displays a chromatic effect, producing a colour shift across the surface as the viewing angle changes.

Perspex says all six regal colours were specifically developed with the retail industry in mind to add luxury to product displays looking for that extra special touch.

The easy to shape and style range is 100 per cent recyclable and is strong, durable and hard wearing.

× Expand Perspex

*Perspex® is a registered trademark of Lucite International.