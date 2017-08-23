Perstop secures top fire class for Akestra

Akestra, a co-polyester with a sparkling, glass-like appearance, meets top class plastic fire classification B, without needs of any additives. This is a superior fire class to the traditional transparent Plexiglas PMMA. The classification allows Akestra to be used in highly transparent plastic sheeting and in articles for lighting, signing and light weight plastic windows in buildings.

Polymer materials are classified from B to F, with B as the top classification. Akestra 110 has also been top rated regarding smoke emissions and flaming droplets. This resulted in classification according to B – s1, d0.

Marie Grönborg, Executive Vice President at Perstorp, said: “There is a strong demand from customers for a fire classified, transparent plastic material. We are therefore happy to receive the top classification B which opens up new strategic markets for Akestra in the construction industry.”

Akestra is made by Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals in Japan and brought to Europe by Perstorp.